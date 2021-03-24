President approves imposition of sanctions against 26 foreigners, 81 companies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on 26 foreigners and 81 legal entities.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decree No.109 / 2021 was published on the website of the Head of State.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of March 23, 2021 ‘On imposing, abolishing and amending personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)’," the document reads.

Sanctions were imposed on a total of 26 individuals and 81 legal entities for three years.

In particular, sanctions were imposed on ITAR-TASS, Gazeta.Ru, Russia Today, Lenta.Ru, the Federal News Agency, several insurance companies, the Siberian Oil and Gas Company, etc., registered in Russia, and companies located in Crimea: Chornomornaftogaz, Krymgeologiya, Krymgazset, Massandra and others.

In addition, the sanctions, according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, were imposed on the following citizens of the Russian Federation: First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovy, Head of the Main Department for Migration Valentina Kazakova, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Alexander Bashkin, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vsevolod Vukolov, Head of the 1st Service (Counterintelligence Service) of the Federal Security Service Vladislav Menshchikov, Director of the Federal Research Sociological Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Mikhail Gorshkov and others.

In addition, the sanctions were imposed against French citizens — MEPs Virginie Joron, Jean-Lin Lacapelle and Philippe Olivier — as they illegally visited the occupied Crimea in July 2020.