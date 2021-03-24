Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas ten times

Over the past day, March 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas ten times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The occupiers opened fire on Ukrainian positions from different grenade launchers and small arms near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade machine guns and small arms – near Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Joint Forces sustained no losses as a result of the enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m., March 24, no ceasefire violations were recorded. Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.