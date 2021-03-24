Ukraine reports 14,174 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine recorded 14,174 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,579,906.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 14,174 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 24, 2021. In particular, 750 children and 434 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 342 deaths, 7,386 recoveries and 5,438 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 30,773 deaths and 1,276,272 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (1,300), Odesa region (1,177), Khmelnytsky region (994), Lviv region (939), and Kyiv region (813).