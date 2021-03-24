Kyiv reports 1,300 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 1,300 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the number of patients in our city continues to increase - 1,300 infected people have been recorded in the city in the past day. The number of deaths from the virus is also growing. Unfortunately, a negative record has been registered. As many as 49 people have died. This is the highest number of deaths per day since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 3,163 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 155,336 as of today," he said at a briefing on March 24.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 731 women aged 18-92 years; 42 girls aged 1-17 years; 482 men aged 18-99 years; 45 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. Thirty-two health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 333 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 103,122 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 14,174 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,579,906.