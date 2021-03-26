ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukraine reports 18,132 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine recorded 18,132 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,614,707.

"Some 18,132 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 26, 2021. In particular, 923 children and 435 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 326 deaths, 7,138 recoveries and 4,826 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 31,461 deaths and 1,290,158 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Odesa region (1,545), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,358), Lviv region (1,304), Kharkiv region (1,204), and Kyiv city (1,164).

