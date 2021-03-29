Bellingcat identifies Russians involved in torture in Izolyatsia prison. PHOTO

Bellingcat investigators have identified three Russians involved in tortures in the Izolyatsia prison controlled by "DPR" militants.

Russian citizens Yuri Krivonos, Vladimir Butenko and Ruslan Yeremichev are involved in brutal torture, beatings and violation of human dignity.

"Now, having the data of their Russian passports, claims over violation of laws and customs of war can be lodged officially against the Russian Federation. I hope that the Trilateral Contact Group and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs will do this in the near future," Aseyev noted.

He added that the information about their chief, also known as "Lenin", would be published soon.

"You are people of about the same ‘dignity’, but the difference is that he grabbed millions and can disappear with them in Russia at any moment, while you will go down in most shameful page of history as war criminals which work for RUB 40,000 salary and a salami you took away from packages sent to Izolyatsia prisoners. For 28 months, I heard you beating women in neighboring cells, forcing them to sing songs under torture, and dragging people with electric burns into a cell," Aseev wrote.

As a reminder, Izolyatsia is a notorious secret prison of militants of the occupied areas of Donetsk region, subordinated to the so-called "Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People’s Republic". It was created in June 2014, after the militants seized the site of the IZOLYATSIA Arts Foundation equipped in the territory of an old factory.

Stanislav Aseev was released from militant captivity as part of a prisoner swap in December 2019.