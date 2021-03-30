Kyiv reports 1,422 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,422 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of March 30, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 161,191, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 830 women aged 18-88 years; 37 girls aged 1-17 years; 523 men aged 19-89 years; 32 boys aged between 9 months and 17 years old.

Thirty-three people have died in the past day. In total, 3,367 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 461 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 105,579 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has recorded 10,533 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 3,576 people in Ukraine have recovered over the course of the past day.