SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, March 30, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting searches of persons involved in the activities of the Ukrainian Choice public organization, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the press service of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the website, 20 searches were carried out at the management and representatives of the Ukrainian Choice organization. Corresponding measures are carried out with the aim of documenting the illegal activities of these persons.

Investigative actions took place in more than ten regions of the country, the seized evidence base was added to the case file.

"In the course of the pretrial investigation, their assistance to the illegal referendum and elections in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in the city of Sevastopol in March 2014 is being checked," the SBU said.

The pretrial investigation continues. Investigative actions are carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

In turn, the press service of the Opposition Platform - For Life party said on its website that on March 30, representatives of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) conducted 12 searches of members of the party and activists of the Ukrainian Choice public movement in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Zakarpattia regions and Kyiv.

The party said that investigative actions were unlawful and such that "they are of a custom-made nature."

As reported, on March 25, the SBU conducted searches in the offices of the All-Ukrainian public movement "Ukrainian Choice - the Right of the People," whose leader is Viktor Medvedchuk, the law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There is reason to believe that the leadership of Ukrainian Choice, which is located in Kyiv, continues to coordinate the activities of its members in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, despite attempts to publicly distance themselves from the illegal actions of their colleagues on the peninsula," the agency's source said.










