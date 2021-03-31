Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Over the past day, March 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, March 30, eight ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area, including seven attacks and one fact of hardening positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Russian-occupation troops opened fire from anti-tank grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the suburbs of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk) and Troitske (69km west of Luhansk).

The enemy hardened its positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM representatives about the violations committed by the Russian-occupation troops.

Today, March 31, no ceasefire violations were recorded.