Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas today

Today, April 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas already three times.

"As of 7 a.m., April 1, three ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded. In particular, the enemy opened fire from different grenade launchers and heavy machine guns outside Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) and Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); small arms – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Over the past 24 hours, March 31, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas five times.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the occupiers fired different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the invaders used grenade machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine outside Svitlodarsk, Zolote-4 and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informs about gross violations committed by the Russian armed forces in the temporarily occupied territory. In particular, after the Trilateral Contact Group meeting, during which the occupiers did not support the peace initiatives of the Ukrainian side, several provocations were carried out along the entire line of contact.

In addition, the occupiers intensified work on hardening the old and arranging new defensive positions.

"These facts indicate that representatives of the Russian-occupation forces continue to violate previously reached agreements," the statement reads.

Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire, the Headquarters informs.