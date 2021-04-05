Ukraine, Qatar sign 15 joint documents

Ukraine and Qatar have signed 13 bilateral documents and two commercial contracts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said on Twitter.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Commend the signing of 13 important documents and 2 commercial contracts between Ukraine & Qatar. Our countries have and realize great potential for deepening cooperation. Grateful to Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and PM, Minister of Interior Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani for hospitality," Zelenskyi wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are on an official visit to the State of Qatar on April 5.

Earlier, in an interview with Qatari media outlets, Zelenskyi said that during the visit it was planned to sign a package of bilateral documents on deepening cooperation in the legal and security spheres, in the field of food security, energy, youth and sports, healthcare, as well as documents on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates and driver's licenses.