No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that there is no need to introduce a total lockdown throughout the country at the moment.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In some regions, after the introduction of the 'red' level of epidemiological danger and the responsible work of local authorities, there is a stabilization of the situation with the spread of coronavirus," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister stressed that if such dynamics continue in the future, then such regions may return to the "orange" zone.

"This once again demonstrates that adaptive quarantine is working and there is no need to introduce a total lockdown throughout the country at the moment," he added.