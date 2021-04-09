Kvien meets with Markarova before her departure for Washington

Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien met with Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on the eve of her departure for Washington.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kristina Kvien informed this on the Twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"Pleased to host Ambassador Markarova before her departure for Washington. May this evening’s warmth and camaraderie be a sign of our countries’ continued strong relationship in the years ahead," she wrote.