Appeal Court Changes Imprisonment Of Sternenko To House Arrest

The Odesa Court of Appeal changed the preventive measure in the form of imprisonment of Serhii Sternenko to round-the-clock house arrest.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Sternenko and Demchuk were given round-the-clock house arrest," the statement reads.

At the meeting, the lawyers noted that there were no legal grounds for a preventive measure in the form of imprisonment, since the judge in the first instance did not give any reason for such a measure of restraint, and also did not have the right to choose a new one, since at that time there was another one - bail.

As reported, in February, the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa sentenced the former head of the Right Sector branch in Odesa, Serhii Sternenko, to seven years and three months in prison for robbery and illegal use of weapons, with the confiscation of half of his property.