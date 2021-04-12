Zelenskyi requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the need to de-escalate tensions in Donbas immediately after four Ukrainian servicemen were killed in an attack near Shumy, Donetsk region, on March 26, Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

"The request for negotiations was submitted immediately after the death of four servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, back on March 26," Mendel told on Monday.

