Kyiv reports 1,625 new coronavirus cases

За сутки в Киеве выявили 1625 новых случаев заболевания COVID-19 (всего 181691).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Darnytskyi (310), Desnianskyi (238) and Podilskyi (224)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 15, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 181,691.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 933 women aged 18-94 years; 30 girls aged between 2 months and 16 years; 633 men aged 18-91 years; 29 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Fifty-one people have died in the past day. In total, 4,072 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

At the same time, 706 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 113,240 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 16,427 new coronavirus cases on April 14.