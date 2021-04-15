Constitutions Court Head Tupytskyi Hospitalized

The Head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose appointment was canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, did not appear at the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv for choosing a restrictive measure for him, since he was hospitalized and is in the hospital.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Tupytskyi's lawyer said this in court.

"Oleksandr Mykolayovych was hospitalized and is in hospital," he said.

According to the lawyer, in this regard, Tupytskyi did not appear at the court session on Thursday.

"This (hospitalization) happened today," the lawyer said.

The lawyer did not specify the reason for the hospitalization and did not provide the court with a certificate stating that Tupytskyi is in the hospital.

Read more: NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

The prosecutor's office asked the court to apply to Tupytskyi bringing to court by force, but the court rejected this demand.

The court session was postponed to April 29.