Ukraine reports 6,506 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 6,506 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,953,016, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,506 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 19, 2021. Some 253 children and 98 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to Stepanov, 214 deaths, 2,387 hospitalizations and 5,598 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,953,016 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,487,677 have recovered, and 40,000 have died. As many as 8,958,482 PCR tests have been performed.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (761), Kharkiv region (622), Lviv region (490), Mykolaiv region (461), and Kyiv (447).

Some 1,453 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 18.

As many as 450,647 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, with 450,645 of them receiving one dose and five people getting two doses.

A total of 10,282 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 17.