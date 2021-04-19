Ukrainian, Romanian ships hold exercises in Black Sea

The Ukrainian and Romanian navies have conducted joint passing exercises in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

According to the report, the corvette Contraamiral Horia Macellariu participated in naval combat training to repel attacks by high-speed small-sized boats, perform underway replenishment and ensure control over civilian shipping in a designated area of the sea.

The program included an exercise to fight for survival, during which the Romanian corvette got the role of a damaged ship, and Ukrainian sailors practiced the technique of towing it. They also practiced the repulse of enemy strikes during an attack on a ship protected from the air. The exercise ended with a solemn passage of ships at sea, the report said.

See more: SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas. PHOTO

Multinational Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 will be held in the summer in the north-western part of the Black Sea and in the Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions.