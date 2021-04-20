United States provides $155M in development support to Ukraine

The United States has announced that it will provide $155 million in additional development funding to Ukraine through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In close partnership with Ukraine, USAID will work to improve the lives of the Ukrainian people. The additional resources will be used this year to address key issues in various areas of Ukraine’s development," reads the report.

In particular, $34 million will be allocated to expand economic growth and improve the health of Ukrainians, $14 million will be used to enhance anti-corruption efforts, $63 million will be directed to counter Russian aggression, and $44 million will be assigned to strengthen democracy and governance.

As reported, on April 19, the Ukrainian government passed a resolution that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to receive preferential loans worth a total of $100 million as part of a new credit facility of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.