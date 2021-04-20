Kyiv reports 892 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 892 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Darnytskyi (230), Dniprovskyi (122) and Obolonskyi (79)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 20, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 186,231.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 480 women aged 18-94 years; 22 girls aged 2-17 years; 370 men aged 18-96 years; 20 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Thirty-six people have died in the past day. In total, 4,257 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 98% effective – expert

At the same time, 265 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 115,857 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 8,940 new coronavirus cases on April 19.