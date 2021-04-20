ENG
Ukraine Passes Peak Of 3rd Coronavirus Wave

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that Ukraine has passed the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus infection.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The minister said this at a briefing on April 20.

According to him, the number of coronavirus-infected people and hospitalizations in Ukraine is decreasing.

As reported, on April 19, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 8,940 over April 18 to 1,961,956, and the number of deaths increased by 367 over April 18 to 40,367; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 37.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 71.5%.

