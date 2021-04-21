Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the state of emergency until June 30, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The state of emergency primarily concerns the state authorities and their constant readiness to counter the pandemic. At the same time, this is another reminder to all Ukrainians that we must remain prudent and careful. After all, the health and life of our loved ones depends on this," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

