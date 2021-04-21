Ukraine reports 12,162 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 12,162 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,974,118, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 12,162 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 21, 2021. Some 532 children and 326 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Stepanov, 429 deaths, 4,411 hospitalizations and 14,720 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,974,118 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,514,472 have recovered, and 40,796 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (965), Kharkiv region (938), Kyiv region (881), Zaporizhia region (845), and Dnipropetrovsk region (771).

Some 15,042 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 20, Stepanov said.

As many as 477,833 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, with 477,831 of them receiving one dose and five people getting two doses.

A total of 8,940 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 19.