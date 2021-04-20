Ukraine reports 8,940 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 8,940 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,961,956, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 8,940 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 20, 2021. Some 414 children and 251 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Stepanov, 367 deaths, 2,042 hospitalizations and 12,075 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,961,956 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,499,752 have recovered, and 40,367 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (892), Kharkiv region (804), Poltava region (752), Odesa region (691), and Kyiv region (647).

Some 12,144 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 19, Stepanov said.

As many as 462,791 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, with 462,789 of them receiving one dose and five people getting two doses.

A total of 6,506 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 18.