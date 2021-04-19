Kyiv reports 447 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 447 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Darnytskyi (147), Dniprovskyi (109) and Desnianskyi (42)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 19, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 185,339.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 250 women aged 19-90 years; two girls aged 15 and 16 years; 183 men aged 18-91 years; 12 boys aged between one month and 16 years old.

Watch more: First batch of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Ukraine. VIDEO

Twenty-three people have died in the past day. In total, 4,221 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 231 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 115,592 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 6,506 new coronavirus cases on April 18.