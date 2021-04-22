Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, April 21, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the occupiers fired 120mm mortars and antitank missile system near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic easel grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The enemy also opened fire from an infantry fighting vehicle near the village of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); easel antitank grenade launchers – outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 22, three ceasefire violations were recorded. In particular, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars near Pivdenne; 82mm mortars – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – near Pisky. No losses have been reported.