Russia announces withdrawal of troops from border with Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered the General Staff of the Russian Federation and commanders to pull the troops, which have recently been moved to Ukraine's borders, back to their permanent bases, according to the Telegram channel of the RBC news site.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Russia is beginning to withdraw the troops of the Southern and Western military districts to their permanent bases from April 23. The inspection of military units is coming to an end," Shoigu said.

Russian media outlets also quoted Shoigu as saying that "the goals of the snap inspection have been fully achieved; the troops demonstrated the ability to reliably defend the country."

As was reported earlier, Russia has recently been massing troops near Ukraine's state border in the north, east and south, as well as in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran said on April 10 that the real goals of Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's borders could be to increase pressure on Ukraine so that it makes concessions in the negotiation process and to demonstrate the readiness to use force.