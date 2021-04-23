Ukraine reports 14,277 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 14,277 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,004,630, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 14,277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 23, 2021. Some 591 children and 277 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to Stepanov, 434 deaths, 3,728 hospitalizations and 18,964 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,004,630 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,552,267 have recovered, and 41,700 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,296), Kyiv (1,269), Kharkiv region (1,137), Lviv region (926), and Kyiv region (922).

Some 16,169 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 22, Stepanov said.

As many as 508,046 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 508,044 of them receiving one dose and five people getting two doses.

A total of 16,235 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 21.