Ukraine to receive other batches of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines in May-June

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has received confirmation from the global COVAX Facility that 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered by the end of May, Pfizer vaccines by the end of June.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

"On April 21, the global COVAX Facility sent us a letter saying that we expect the next batch of 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of May, and we will receive 950,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine by the end of June," Liashko said.

As reported, within the COVAX Facility, on April 23, Ukraine received 367,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by South Korea. On April 16, Ukraine received 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.