Zelenskyi will never hold talks with Putin in Moscow - Kravchuk

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Leonid Kravchuk, has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a neutral country, but not in Moscow in any way.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Putin said he invited Zelenskyi to visit Moscow and hold talks. […] I want to say that the president of Ukraine will never go to Moscow to hold talks on the war in Donbas. If Putin comes up with the idea of holding talks on a global scale regarding relations between Ukraine and Russia, it can only be a neutral country, for example, Finland or Switzerland, but in no case can it be Russia - the aggressor and occupier of Ukrainian regions and Crimea," Kravchuk said.

Commenting on Zelenskyi's offer to Putin to meet "in any part of the Ukrainian Donbas where war is ongoing," Kravchuk said that, unlike Zelenskyi who visited the conflict zone many times, Putin had never been to the war zone.

Zelenskyi addressed Putin on April 20, inviting him to meet "in any part of the Ukrainian Donbas where war is ongoing."

Read more: U.S. at OSCE accuses Russia of disdaining SMM’s mandate

On April 22, Putin said he was ready to meet with Zelenskyi in Moscow, but the issue of ending the war in eastern Ukraine can be discussed only after the Ukrainian authorities hold talks with "DPR and LPR leaders."