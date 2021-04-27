The most expensive brands of Ukraine named

The magazine Korrespondent has published a rating of the most expensive brands in Ukraine.

The top five leaders are Kyivstar ($225.48 million), Rozetka ($210.42 million, Darnitsa ($187.23 million), Morshynska ($173.25 million), Nova Poshta ($170.01 million).

The final list of the rating includes representatives of over a dozen industries: food and alcohol industry, fuel, energy and construction business, online commerce, distributors of household appliances and portable electronics, retail chains, banks, telecommunications companies, pharmaceutical giants, logistics and transport companies.

The editorial staff has continued its long-term tradition by including only Ukrainian brands in the rating. Multinational companies established outside the country have not been considered. In addition, according to journalists, subjective indicators that are difficult to measure have not been taken into account when compiling the list. The authors of the rating have left out the key macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP dynamics, inflation rates, etc., since due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian economy decreased its growth rate by 4% in 2020.

Journalists note that despite this, the total value of the entire list of brands has grown by 1.5%.

"Ukrainian companies have become less susceptible to problems in the economy, and leaders win compared to those who are catching up with them during a crisis. Because in difficult times, people want to trust those whom they bring their money to. And trust is almost a key component of any brand, and therefore, its value. The largest growth in the brand value has been shown by three leaders – Kyivstar, Rozetka and Darnitsa pharmaceutical company. And it is not surprising: those companies get to the very top of the rating, for which the brand and its perception in society are not just idle words," sum up the authors of the rating.