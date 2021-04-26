Invaders launch 12 attacks on JFO positions

Over the past day, April 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 12 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired 82mm and 120mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as heavy machine guns and grenade launchers of various systems, near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), Troitske (69km west of Luhansk), Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), and Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Russian occupation forces also opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms not far from Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – in the suburbs of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 26, no ceasefire violations were recorded.