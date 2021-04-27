Ukraine reports 7,915 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,915 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,038,248, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 7,915 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 27, 2021. Some 336 children and 202 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Stepanov, 432 deaths, 1,650 hospitalizations and 17,391 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,038,248 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,596,829 have recovered, and 42,950 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (869), Poltava region (651), Donetsk region (588), Odesa region (580), and Zaporizhia region (552).

Read more: Ukraine reports 5,062 new coronavirus cases

Some 11,100 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 26, Stepanov said.

As many as 539,126 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 539,124 of them receiving one dose and nine people getting two doses.

A total of 5,062 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 25.