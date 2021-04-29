Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 15 times

Over the past day, April 28, 15 ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

"In particular, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns on Ukrainian defenders in suburbs of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, small arms, hand-held grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, different grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); small arms were used to shell Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", a Ukrainian member of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops returned fire in response to the enemy’s attacks.

In the area of Vodiane, the invaders used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on April 29, three ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation forces were recorded.