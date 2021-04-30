OSCE spots modern Russian armoured vehicles ‘Esaul’ in occupied Donetsk region

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) spotted for the first time in the occupied Donetsk region 15 modern Russian armoured vehicles ‘UAZ Esaul’, which are produced exclusively in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, said this at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday, April 29.

"The Russian Federation continues to supply its illegal armed groups in eastern Ukraine with modern Russian armaments produced only in Russia. On April 14, the SMM spotted for the first time 15 armoured utility vehicles ‘UAZ Esaul’ near the occupied village of Oleksandrivske, 21km from the contact line," he said.

According to Tsymbaliuk, instead of fueling violence in Donbas, the Russian side should focus its efforts on implementing its part of the security provisions of the Minsk agreements. He also said that last week one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more were wounded as a result of ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrinform reported, the OSCE SMM has repeatedly recorded modern Russian weapons and equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine. In particular, on February 15, the Mission's drone spotted the Russian 51U6 Kasta-2E1 radar in a training area near Buhaivka (37km south-west of Luhansk).