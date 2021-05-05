Invaders launch six attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

За прошедшие сутки, 4 мая, в районе проведения операции Объединенных сил, вооруженные формирования Российской Федерации 6 раз нарушили режим прекращения огня.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, May 4, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and different grenade launchers – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk), Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk), Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), Toretsk (43km north of Donetsk), and Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk), Orlan-10-class UAV was seen to cross the line of contact. The UAV was timely suppressed by electronic warfare equipment.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about all the violations.

As of 7 a.m. on May 5, one ceasefire violation by Russian-occupation forces was recorded. The enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered no combat losses.