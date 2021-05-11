Ukraine reports 2,208 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,208 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,124,535, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,208 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 11, 2021. Some 89 children and 34 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Stepanov, 119 deaths, 1,084 hospitalizations and 8,617 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,124,535 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,777,370 have recovered, and 46,631 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Donetsk region (325), Kharkiv region (213), Dnipropetrovsk (191), Zaporizhia region (169), and Mykolaiv region (132).

Some 2,194 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 10.

As many as 865,590 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 865,588 of them receiving one dose and 695 people getting two doses.

A total of 2,817 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 9.