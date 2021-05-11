OSCE reports concentration of occupiers’ artillery near Luhansk

At the so-called "military parades" held in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk on May 9, military equipment was deployed in violation of the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In violation of withdrawal lines, the Mission saw six tanks, 11 anti-tank guns, 40 howitzers, 12 multiple launch rocket systems, three surface-to-air missile and three anti-tank guided missile systems, all in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – taking part in a military-type parade in a residential area of Donetsk city and at an airfield near Peremozhne (19km south of Luhansk)," reads the daily report of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine issued on 10 May 2021.

In addition, beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sides, the SMM observed 24 tanks, four mortars and ten surface-to-air missile systems at the same airfield near Luhansk.

Read more: Occupiers launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

As a reminder, the Russian occupation forces held so-called "military parades" in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Luhansk on May 9.