ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16385 visitors online
News IncidentsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine Joint Forces Operation
1 003 6
shoot out (8771) Donbas (4705) Joint Forces Operation (1083)

Occupiers launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

News Censor.NET Incidents War in Ukraine

Occupiers launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, May 10, the invaders launched seven attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area. The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); small arms, hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian troops sustained no combat losses.

Read more: Sixteen ceasefire violations in JFO area. Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one wounded

As of 7 a.m. on May 11, no ceasefire violations were reported.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 