Occupiers launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, May 10, the invaders launched seven attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area. The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); small arms, hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian troops sustained no combat losses.

As of 7 a.m. on May 11, no ceasefire violations were reported.