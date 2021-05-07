Sixteen ceasefire violations in JFO area. Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one wounded

Over the past day, May 6, the invaders launched 16 attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation fired 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), the enemy used heavy machine guns, near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) – small arms.

Near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol), two VOG-17 grenades were dropped from UAV on Ukrainian positions.

In the suburbs of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire twice from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Near the village of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy launched an attack from heavy machine guns.

In the area of the village of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), the invaders opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

In the suburbs of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Russian occupiers opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms. As a result of the enemy shelling, two servicemen of the Joint Forces received fatal gunshot wounds.

Another Ukrainian serviceman received a shrapnel wound.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to the shelling of the Russian-occupation forces.

Outside Pivdenne, the invaders used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on May 7, five ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation forces were recorded.