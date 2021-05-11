Cybersecurity center already operating - Zelenskyi

The Cybersecurity Center is already operating in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

"We have decided to create the Cybersecurity Center, not just decided, we have already created it. I have not officially opened it yet, but it is already operating in a working format," Zelenskyi told journalists after the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. National Security.

According to the president, the official opening of the center will take place "in a week or two"

Zelenskyi stressed that the Cybersecurity Center was created together with the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Cybersecurity is one of the most powerful threats to Ukraine, and today I do not know what is worse - weapons or cyberattacks," Zelenskyi said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Polina Lysenko as head of the Center for Countering Disinformation on April 2.

The Center for Countering Disinformation was established by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council as of March 11, which was put into effect by the president’s decree as of March 19.