U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

The United States sees an opportunity to grow its defense and security partnership with Ukraine and is exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien has said.

"Through U.S. security assistance and cooperation we have made clear that we are committed to helping Ukraine defend itself, and we work closely with our NATO allies and key partners in pursue of this shared objective. We also see room for continuing growth in our defense and security partnership with Ukraine, and we are examining options to further strengthen security cooperation between the United States and Ukraine," Kvien said at the Ukraine 30. National Security forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She added that the threat to Ukraine is not only external.

"Ukraine also faces aggression from within, in a form of corruption. Vested interests and corrupt individuals who put their own interests ahead of the interests of the Ukrainian people, weaken Ukrainian state and increase its vulnerability," Kvien said.