ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4495 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsHealth Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
1 295 22
vaccine (128) quarantine (1311) Denys Shmyhal (412) covid-19 (1449) Covid-2019 (1378)

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Health

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is declining in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Ukraine, the pandemic is on the decline [...] This once again demonstrates that adaptive quarantine and joint work of the government and local authorities are yielding results," Shmyhal said at a government meeting in Chernihiv region on Wednesday.

Read more: Vaccine certificate not to be panacea for border crossing, EU may offer other options

In addition, the Prime Minister said that the country continues the coronavirus vaccination campaign, which is the main element on the way to overcome the pandemic.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 