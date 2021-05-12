Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is declining in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Ukraine, the pandemic is on the decline [...] This once again demonstrates that adaptive quarantine and joint work of the government and local authorities are yielding results," Shmyhal said at a government meeting in Chernihiv region on Wednesday.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that the country continues the coronavirus vaccination campaign, which is the main element on the way to overcome the pandemic.