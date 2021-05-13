Ukraine reports 6,813 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 6,813 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,135,886, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 6,813 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 13, 2021. Some 289 children and 160 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Stepanov, 346 deaths, 2,569 hospitalizations and 19,507 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,135,886 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,816,643 have recovered, and 47,333 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (726), Kharkiv region (635), Donetsk region (587), Dnipropetrovsk region (553), and Rivne region (459).

Some 20,386 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 12.

As many as 901,107 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 901,105 of them receiving one dose and 3,828 people getting two doses (two persons got one dose abroad).

A total of 4,538 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 11.