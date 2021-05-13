SBI Holding Searches At Tupytskyi’s – Source

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches at Oleksandr Tupytskyi’s.

According to the report, the searches are being conducted in presence of Tupytskyi and under the respective court’s decision.

As reported, the SBI has opened a case over salaries paid to Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings over the payment of salaries to the former judge and head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi and the former judge of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Kasminin, as well as their use of official vehicles.

According to Representative of the President to the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavskyi, he applied to the SBI, as well as to the Constitutional Court on this matter.

Venislavskyi ruled out that an internal conflict could begin in court after the election of two new judges instead of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin, the decrees on whose appointment as judges of the Constitutional Court were canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy announced a competition for the positions of two judges of the Constitutional Court instead of Tupytskyi and Kasminin.