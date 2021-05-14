Kyiv reports 681 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 681 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"681 new patients have been recorded in the city over the past day. 22 people have died - 11 women and 11 men," Klitschko said at a briefing.

At the same time, Klitschko notes that the situation has stabilized in the capital.

"There have been no outbreaks with a large number of new cases recently. The number of patients and hospitalizations have decreased, but, unfortunately, the death rate from the virus remains high," he said.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 402 women aged 18-92 years; 8 girls aged 2-17 years; 260 men aged 18-85 years; 11 boys aged 1-17 years old.

In total, 4,905 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases have reached 201,209.

At the same time, 848 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 130,961 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 7,562 new COVID-19 cases on May 13.