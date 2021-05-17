President: We have already made digital revolution

The number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs, who start their business via online services, has increased tenfold and now stands at 50%.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"While only 5% of Ukrainian entrepreneurs started a business online last year, now this figure is 50%. It’s very cool," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said during the Diia Summit Spring 2021 within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Digitalization", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In addition, he noted that Ukraine had launched an innovative online service to help businesses during quarantine which "can be signed up for in a few minutes." The Head of State informed that more than 800,000 entrepreneurs have already used this service.

The President stressed that dozens of online services, portal and application "Diia" had been launched. According to him, more than 10 million citizens of Ukraine already use them.

"We have already made, so to speak, a digital revolution. Earlier, one had to pay bribes to obtain a number of permits, there were such cases. Now one only has to pay for the Internet. It used to be ten offices, now there is one website. Earlier, one had to stand in line to get 50 certificates, now it is a matter of three or four clicks on a smartphone. Earlier, people had to wait weeks and months to register as an individual entrepreneur or open a limited liability company, and now it takes 10 or 20 minutes online," Zelenskyi assured.

As reported, the brand and the concept of portal and application "Diia" were presented in Kyiv on September 27, 2019. In the first version of the application, 33 online services and a number of electronic documents were available.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented an updated application "Diia 2.0" and launched a number of new administrative services on the portal "Diia".