Latvia condemns Russia’s provocative actions in eastern Ukraine

Latvia strongly condemns Russia's provocative actions in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea region, Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Latvia Ināra Mūrniece has said at a joint briefing with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are closely monitoring the development of the security situation and strongly condemn Russia's provocative actions in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea region, which are aimed at destabilizing the situation," Mūrniece said.

She also stressed that Latvia fully supports Ukraine's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration. "Ukraine has chosen its path - to the European Union and NATO and has also chosen a path that envisages democratic values. I would like to say that you should always remember that you have real friends in Latvia. I would like to wish the Ukrainian people all the best on this path," the speaker said.

Mūrniece noted that Latvia and Ukraine have very close and fruitful relations. In particular, an active parliamentary dialogue has been established between the countries.

"Latvia and other Baltic countries strongly support Ukraine's aspirations for EU and NATO integration, and we, the delegation of the Latvian Parliament, came to express our solidarity with Ukraine," she said.

The Latvian speaker added that tomorrow, on the anniversary of the deportation of Crimean Tatars, she will discuss the human rights situation in occupied Crimea with representatives of this people at a meeting in Kyiv.

As reported, the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Latvia Ināra Mūrniece is on an official visit to Ukraine on May 17-20.