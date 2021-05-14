Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 19 times. One soldier killed

Over the past day, May 13, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 19 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired 120mm mortars at Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and automatic easel grenade launchers – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns, hand-held and mounted antitank grenade launchers – not far from Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); tanks, 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns, grenade launchers of various systems, and small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from small arms and automatic easel and hand-held antitank grenade launchers in the area of the village of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); easel antitank grenade launchers – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

As a result of the enemy shelling, a soldier of the Joint Forces received a fatal gunshot wound.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the shelling by Russian occupation forces.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on May 14, no ceasefire violations were recorded. Ukrainian military continue to monitor the situation in the JFO area.